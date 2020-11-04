Cindy LaRay Rekow

November 12, 1959 - October 24, 2020

Cindy LaRay Rekow, 60, of Lowman, Idaho, went to be with her Lord on October 24, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. She was born on November 12, 1959 in Boise to Dennis and Helen Moren and was the middle of seven children. She graduated from Boise High School in 1978 and married her high school sweetheart, Paul Rekow on April 14, 1980. Paul and Cindy had three children: Amanda, Jeremiah, and Daniel. Together Cindy and Paul spent twenty years in Navy life, successfully homeschooled the kids, built a home in Lowman, raised a herd of cats, ran a business, traveled, and served their community. Cindy loved to quilt and anyone who received one of her quilts knows that it was made with her love sewn into the seams. Cindy is survived by her husband Paul Rekow; daughter, Amanda Rekow; sons Jeremiah (Jerry) Rekow and Daniel Rekow; mother Helen (Holden) Moren; sisters Vickie (Cisco) Aguilar, DeEnda Moren; brothers, Ron Moren, Jess (Tina) Moren, and Dennis (Kristina) Moren Jr.; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her father Dennis Moren and her sister Pamela Burr. Services will be held on Friday, October 30 at 1:00 at the Lowman Community Church. The family would like to thank the staff at the Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Center for their care, in particular Dr. Lindsay Sales, Kassie, Jessica, Shannon, Noel and Linda. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lowman Ambulance, Inc., St. Alphonsus of Boise Foundation, or Simply Cats Adoption Center of Boise.





