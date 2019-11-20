Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Rood. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Send Flowers Obituary

Clifford Cecil Rood

June 17, 1956 - November 1, 2019

Clifford Cecil Rood, 63, of Emmett, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born on June 17, 1956, in Boise, ID, the son of Leland and Mary Jo Rood. He was educated in Emmett, ID, where he was an all-around high school athlete who starred in football, basketball and baseball. He continued his love of sports participating for many years on city league basketball and softball teams. In 1981, he married Lori Stiles of Emmett. They began their adventures across the states, contracting as field engineers for cable television companies, working in Michigan, Washington, DC, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, and Las Vegas, Nevada before returning to Idaho to raise a family. Cliff was gifted in many areas, including millwork and autobody repair and restoration. He was in sales for Trimco Millwork years before opening his own company, Millwork Plus and always had a classic car project in the works. His quality craftsmanship can still be seen in the remodels of various family homes. He gave his heart and soul to everyone around him, and had a car trailer that was used for rescuing so many of us in need. His most recent employment was with Ola C Ranches, helping his brother Mike and Mike's wife Robin, with cutting, raking and baling hay, as well as serving as chief repairman, where he used his clever ideas to keep equipment up and running. Cliff's greatest loves were his daughters, Jamie and Melissa. His love of boats, guns and muscle cars will live on with his daughter Melissa, with whom he shared these passions. Cliff was a man who helped anyone and everyone in need. He had a huge heart and an even bigger smile, never complained about his own trials and constantly put others' needs before his own. He is leaving behind a massive group of loving friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Dustin Rood and his beloved daughter Jamie. Cliff is survived by his daughter Melissa; sisters Robin Harris (Mike) and Katie Rood (Dan Spindler); brothers Lee (Susan), Chris (Marci), and Mike (Robin); many nieces and nephews and very close friends. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent through



