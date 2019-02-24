Connie C. Draper
Sept. 4, 1942 - Feb. 19, 2019
Connie Colleen Draper 76 of Emmett, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at a Nampa care center.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28th at the Downtown LDS Church. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett and at the Church one hour prior to services on Thursday. Burial will be in the Emmett Cemetery.
Connie was born September 4, 1942 at Declo, Idaho a daughter to Thomas and MaryLou Maughan. In 1956 she moved to Emmett with her family and attended Emmett schools and was involved in 4-H. She married Keith E. Draper on December 15, 1962. She was a devoted wife and mother.
Survivors include her son, Steve; daughters, Ami & Matt Griffith and Bobbi & Rocky Yoneda; seven grandchildren, Christopher & Valorie, Jacob, Colleen & Brook, Kyle, Kevin, Jacob, Brady & Alicia; two great grandchildren, Abigail and Cayde.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Keith; and a granddaughter Skie LeAnn Yoneda.
