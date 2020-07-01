Craig Beal

Craig Lewis Beal
1946 - 2020
Craig Lewis Beal, 73, passed away at home Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born in Coalville Hospital in Coalville, Utah on December 2, 1946. He was the first son, second child of Jesse Darl and Melba Mae Lewis Beal. He grew up in Kamas, Utah with his extended families in the Kamas and Duchesne areas. When he graduated from High School, he had already bought a pasture full of baby calves to sell, so he could attend BYU in the fall. His goal was to be a "shop" teacher like those in classes he had enjoyed so much in high school. While at BYU, he met Ida Lucile Jensen, also a Freshman. They were married June 1, 1966 and moved to Caldwell, Idaho where he worked for Kit Mfg.
He was a Draftsman for Huskey Mfg. and Guerdon Industries before he "retired" from that work, and began farming, his "dream job." They purchased and sold small acreages in Kuna and moved the family to the Emmett Bench in 1978. They milked cows, raised calves and hay to support themselves. There was lots of fun going on while they worked: a huge swing, zip-line, trampoline and balancing beam in the yard; always time for a water fight - with buckets and pressure hoses and a 1000-gallon stock tank. A pen full of horses was ready for kids to ride and to take to the mountains to fish and to hunt. They also raised trout in the concrete silo on the property, for a quick supper entrée. Craig was also an artist and entrepreneur: he created and sold metal silhouettes of cowboys, cattle, and forest animals throughout the western United States under the name of "The Iron Cowboy."
Craig had a big heart for kids - made sure that they had interesting activities to do. His driveway area became the extended families' gathering place to set off the fireworks everyone brought for the 4th of July. He supported and donated to all kids in their aspirations for good. His herd of Holstein calves became 4-H and FFA projects at the County Fair. He also greatly valued relationships with his neighbors as his best friends.
Craig is preceded in death by his parents, and his older sister, Darlene Gilbert. He is survived by his wife, Ida, and 6 children: Gaye (Steve) Colvin of New Plymouth, Renae Beal of Boise, Darl Greg (Alana) Beal of Sheridan, Wyoming, Sharron (Matt) Wiley of Emmett, Brenda (Scott) Holmes of Maricopa, Arizona, and Justin (Kasey) Beal of Post Falls, Idaho; 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Vernal (Sandra) Beal of Idaho Falls, Dee (Cheri) Beal of Francis, Utah, and Danita Pierce of Rigby, Idaho, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will begin at 3:00 Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Potter Funeral Chapel at 228 East Main Street, Emmett. Viewing is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:50 PM. Interment will be at Bramwell Cemetery in the Emmett Valley. Services will be live-streamed on Craigs obituary page at www.potterchapel.com.
Charitable contributions in Craig's name may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, the Primary Children's Hospital, or the St. Jude Hospital.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jul. 1, 2020.