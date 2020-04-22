Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene Rose Pritchard

August 8, 1945 - April 4, 2020

Darlene Rose Pritchard was called home by her Lord on April 4, 2020. She was born August 8, 1945 in Albany, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Henry Pritchard Sr.; father, Frank LuVerne Tetro Jr.; mother, Margaret Marie Tetro; and brother, Frank LuVerne Tetro III. She is survived by her sons, David Henry Pritchard Jr. and his wife Sheala of Sandy, Oregon, and George LuVerne Pritchard and wife Colleen of Richmond, Texas; her sisters, Daisy Tetro of Mexico and Lori Klemm and husband Rocky of Falls Church, Virginia; and her brother, John Tetro and his wife Yachiyo of Boise, Idaho; as well as seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

At the age of four, Darlene moved to Tokyo, Japan with her parents who were called by the Lord to minister to the Japanese after World War II. Darlene returned from Japan in her late teens to attend Multnomah School of the Bible, majoring in Biblical Studies. On September 14, 1968, she married David Henry Pritchard at Valley Baptist Church in Burbank, California. Together they had two sons, David Henry Pritchard Jr. and George LuVerne Pritchard. The family moved to Emmett, Idaho where they raised their family.

Darlene surrendered her life to Jesus Christ at an early age. She loved the Lord and His Word. She was a teacher of scripture and spent most of her days studying God's word, teaching and mentoring ladies. As Darlene's earthly life came to a close, a Psalm was constantly in her conversation and on her heart.

Psalms 63:3-4 Because Thy Lovingkindness is better than life, My lips will praise Thee. So I will bless Thee as long as I live; I will lift up my hands in Thy name. NASB

A memorial service will be Live Streamed on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 3:30 PM, Trinity Baptist Church, Katy, Texas. Service can be viewed at

Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home,



