DARLENE M. REIMERS
1943 - 2019
LTC Darlene M. Reimers, United States Army Nurse Corps (Ret), of Richmond Hill, Georgia died Monday, December 9, 2019 at Memorial Hospital with complications of dementia. Born March 1, 1943 in Wallace, Idaho, she was the daughter of the late Fred N. And Edna J. Dill Reimers. She is survived by her brother, Ronald J. Reimers, nephew Daniel B. Reimers, and his children, Emily Reimers and Olivia Reimers, and an Aunt, Lorraine Sawyer.
She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1961, and Holy Cross School of Nursing in 1964.
She entered the Army Reserves and Army Nurse Corps in 1967 and served in Germany until 1970.
She returned to the U.S. and got her BSN from the University of Washington.
Returning to active duty in 1978 she served the next sixteen years at six state side posts and one in Germany and she obtained her Master of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Texas, El Paso.
LTC (Ret) Reimers was certified in Nursing Administration, a member of Sigma Theta Tau, and completed the Army Command and General Staff College.
After 40 years of nursing she settled in Richmond Hill, GA where she was active in golf, gardening, sewing, quilting, and her ever-love of dogs.
Opportunity for open sharing of memories will begin at 12:00, noon, with visitation at the Potter Funeral Chapel, Emmett, Idaho on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 11:00-12:00. Interment will follow at the Sweet-Montour Cemetery in Sweet, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers and other remembrances, please send donations to the Bryan County Animal Shelter/Rescue, Gary Sinise Foundation or the Dementia/.
She felt she was a friend to everyone she met and her absence will be felt by all of us.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Dec. 16 to Dec. 27, 2019