Delmar L. Phillips
October 3, 1928 - March 17, 2019
Delmar L. Phillips passed away at his home in Emmett, March 17, surrounded by family.
At his request, no services will be held.
The Phillips family wishes to thank all the extended family and friends for the attention and care Delmar received during his life. A special thank you to the special people at Horizon Home Health and Hospice for all your loving care and support.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Mar. 20 to Mar. 31, 2019