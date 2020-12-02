Dennis E. "Gus" Deen

November 4, 1952 - November 13, 2020

Dennis Edward Deen "Gus" passed away November 13, 2020 at a Boise hospital of natural causes.

He was born November 4, 1952 to Roy Deen and Colleen Orr in Emmett, Idaho. He attended Emmett schools and graduated from Emmett High School. During his High School days he would get up early to haul milk cans for Vern Osborn before school. He was a hard worker his entire life.

He taught himself how to play guitar and from that came a life-long love for music. He played in local bands with many of his friends.

Dennis married his High School sweetheart, Trudy Smith. They had two sons that he loved very much. Keegan (JoJo) and their daughters; Keera, Charlee and Trystan and Tyler (Sierra) and their children; Taylor, Josiah and Leighton. They divorced and he later married Jolene Perrine. Gus welcomed and loved her children, Jackie Van Dyke and children, Ayden and Payton; David Perrine and Daniel Perrine.

He worked in Horseshoe Bend at the Boise Cascade Mill as a millwright. After leaving, he went to work at Stimpson Lumber around Forrest Grove, Oregon. He also ran heavy equipment and cranes on tall buildings in Portland. Gus also took up golfing and made the local paper by hitting a whole-in-one in Oregon. He was also "infamous" for playing in Golf tournaments on the Boise Cascade Team. Anyone involved knows these stories. He was a wild and crazy Guy!

In 2010, after his wife passed, he was ready to come home. Terry and I welcomed him and his 4-legged companion "Nootchie" to our home. Together we had many fun and good times. He always paid his way and helped with any projects we had going.

In 2015 we welcomed our older sister, Diana to our crazy household. They became each other's advocate. Together they did crossword puzzles, worked on fishing gear, told stories, watched T.V., (their favorite show was the "Big Bang Theory". They mostly laughed a lot. The last year they became rock painting buddies. Painting many rocks that Gus would take out and leave for others to find. He always had a project in the works.

In addition to his children Gus is survived by 3 sisters, Diana Smith, Stephanie (Terry) Dykema and his little sister, Laura (Jim) Johnson who was with him at the end. His niece, Lisa Hardin, nephews, Leroy and Monte Rolland and Kyle Vaughn. His stepmom, Freda Deen and many aunts, uncles and cousins. His lifelong friend Steve H. and his good buddy, Steve M. and many friends.

He always had a story or a one liner to make you laugh.

Memorials may be made in his name to the VFW or P.A.L.S.

Local arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.





