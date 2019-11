Donald Fredrick CrosbySeptember. 13, 1932 - November 12, 2019Donald Fredrick Crosby passed away peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 12. Donald was 87 years old and had a very full life; when he was not busy with family or work, he was off volunteering and serving his communities. He was a friend to all who met him and a very proud Korean War Veteran. Donald loved jokes and making others laugh. He will be remembered for many things, especially his sense of humor and zest for life. Donald will be greatly missed.Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road., Boise.