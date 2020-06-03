DORIS MAY HEMBREE

1931 - 2020

Doris May Hembree, 88, went to be with our Heavenly Father May 30, 2020. She was born in Baker, Oregon September 29, 1931 to Leuvenia and John Evans. They eventually moved to Boise where she graduated high school and took a job as a medical transcriptionist for a local doctor.

Doris met Robert Hembree at a Grange Hall dance in the fall of 1954 while he was on leave from the Navy. It was actually such a short courtship that Robert sent her engagement ring in the mail while he was on a ship completing his Navy assignment. He was discharged from the Navy in February 1955 and they were married in Boise on May 22, 1955, a union that would last almost 63 years. Once married, they moved to Spokane, WA where Robert attended Gonzaga University. In December of 1956, Terri was born. A year later the family moved back to Emmett to live on the family fruit ranch and welcomed their second daughter, Karen in June of 1958. They resided in Emmett until 1999 when they moved to Boise to be closer to their daughters, grandson and medical facilities.

In 2013, they moved into assisted living where Doris resided at the time of her death.

Doris is survived by daughters, Terri Hembree, Karen Hembree and grandson, Steve Smith; a brother, Bill Evans; cousin, Donna Rose Price (Darrell); nieces, Sheryl Carabba (Tony), LeAnn Hembree, Jody Adams and Julie Williams. She also had nephews; David Hembree (Mary Ann) and Steve Evans along with their respective sons and daughters.

Doris was preceded in death by husband, Robert; brother, Floyd Evans and her parents.

Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Emmett Cemetery. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.





