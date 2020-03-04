Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Horsley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Jane Praegitzer Horsley

January 30, 1931 - February 20, 2020

Dorothy Jane Praegitzer was born January 30, 1931 in Rupert, Idaho. She began her life with her parents William and Molly living in the dry desert area of Minidoka County also known as Kamima. Dorothy, her sister and brother played among the sage brush, rocks, and occasional rattle snake. Dorothy attended elementary and high school in Minidoka.

Although she never graduated, she completed her GED some years later. She was extremely proud of that accomplishment. She married Robert C. Horsley on January 25, 1948 and they had a long interesting marriage for over 50 years. Over these 50 years four children were added to the family. Dorothy spent her years raising her kids and taking care of the home with an occasional job working seasonal work in the potato fields and processing plants. Her love of music led her to play the accordion, organ, and she had a beautiful singing voice. She couldn't read a note of music but could play anything she heard by ear. In her teen years she had to go practice her accordion out under a tree as to not annoy her family. German prisoners of the war would be trucked to and from the camps to work in the fields in Minidoka where they passed by her practicing. She enjoyed that they acknowledged her polka music with happy shouts and clapping as they went by. She was the master of glace, pancakes and homemade bread. She enjoyed sewing and made most of the things she wore. She had a passion for working outside and grew beautiful flowers and had a lovely yard. She was a member of the Payette First Baptist Church and sang many times for their worship services. She later attended Emmett First Baptist and shared her talent with them. Dorothy moved and made homes in many places following her long-haul truck driving man around. They lived in Nevada, Oregon and Wyoming before settling in New Plymouth and then Payette, Idaho. Only after rebuilding from a flood in Payette, did a fire finally take her home and she settled in Emmett close to her daughter Pam and son-in-law Dave. Her final move was to assisted living and memory care after her diagnosis of the wicked disease of dementia. Mom passed into glory on February 20, 2020 cared for by her family and the wonderful caregivers at Meadow View Memory Care. Heart 'N Home Hospice walked with her and her family on her final journey and attended to her complete comfort. Dorothy is survived by her children Kathy (John) Peterson of Nashua, New Hampshire, Bill (Larie) Horsley of Nampa, Pam (Dave) Goff of Emmett, Dave (Connie) Horsley of Meridian; a sister Betty Adams of Boise and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Horsley, brother Floyd Praegitzer and her parents. A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Emmett First Baptist Church.



Dorothy Jane Praegitzer HorsleyJanuary 30, 1931 - February 20, 2020Dorothy Jane Praegitzer was born January 30, 1931 in Rupert, Idaho. She began her life with her parents William and Molly living in the dry desert area of Minidoka County also known as Kamima. Dorothy, her sister and brother played among the sage brush, rocks, and occasional rattle snake. Dorothy attended elementary and high school in Minidoka.Although she never graduated, she completed her GED some years later. She was extremely proud of that accomplishment. She married Robert C. Horsley on January 25, 1948 and they had a long interesting marriage for over 50 years. Over these 50 years four children were added to the family. Dorothy spent her years raising her kids and taking care of the home with an occasional job working seasonal work in the potato fields and processing plants. Her love of music led her to play the accordion, organ, and she had a beautiful singing voice. She couldn't read a note of music but could play anything she heard by ear. In her teen years she had to go practice her accordion out under a tree as to not annoy her family. German prisoners of the war would be trucked to and from the camps to work in the fields in Minidoka where they passed by her practicing. She enjoyed that they acknowledged her polka music with happy shouts and clapping as they went by. She was the master of glace, pancakes and homemade bread. She enjoyed sewing and made most of the things she wore. She had a passion for working outside and grew beautiful flowers and had a lovely yard. She was a member of the Payette First Baptist Church and sang many times for their worship services. She later attended Emmett First Baptist and shared her talent with them. Dorothy moved and made homes in many places following her long-haul truck driving man around. They lived in Nevada, Oregon and Wyoming before settling in New Plymouth and then Payette, Idaho. Only after rebuilding from a flood in Payette, did a fire finally take her home and she settled in Emmett close to her daughter Pam and son-in-law Dave. Her final move was to assisted living and memory care after her diagnosis of the wicked disease of dementia. Mom passed into glory on February 20, 2020 cared for by her family and the wonderful caregivers at Meadow View Memory Care. Heart 'N Home Hospice walked with her and her family on her final journey and attended to her complete comfort. Dorothy is survived by her children Kathy (John) Peterson of Nashua, New Hampshire, Bill (Larie) Horsley of Nampa, Pam (Dave) Goff of Emmett, Dave (Connie) Horsley of Meridian; a sister Betty Adams of Boise and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Horsley, brother Floyd Praegitzer and her parents. A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Emmett First Baptist Church. Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Emmett Messenger Index Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close