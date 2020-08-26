Douglas Laverne Larsen

November 29, 1941 - August 10, 2020

Douglas Laverne Larsen age 78 of Emmett formerly of Cascade passed away at his residence on Monday August 10, 2020. Doug was born November 29, 1941 in Sidney Nebraska to Laverne Larsen and Elaine (Bartels) Larsen. Doug grew up on the family farm in Star Idaho, he graduated from Meridian High School in 1959. He married Merle Suiter and together they had five children and later divorced. Doug was a skilled carpenter and contractor building many homes in the Meridian area in the 60's and 70's. Around 1980 Doug relocated to Cascade where he continued his career remodeling and building homes. Doug was a true outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, cutting fire wood, picking huckleberries and wild mushrooms. Doug had a green thumb, gardening was his passion, and his fruit trees were always pruned to perfection and the gardens well-manicured. He loved his fresh fruits and veggies and would always share with family and friends. The beautiful home he built in Cascade was his pride and joy, although he preferred living in his little log cabin. Doug enjoyed woodworking, he was always making birdhouses, tables, bowls, picture frames and many crafts for his daughter to paint. Doug is survived by his siblings Ronald, Vicki, and Diane. His children Douglas Jr. (Samantha), Michael, Matthew (Debra), Luke (Jenny), and Rebecca, and his many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents Laverne and Elaine Larsen, grandson Tanner Larsen and his two beloved dogs Guy & Moose. Services will be held at Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, Idaho on Friday, August 21st at 2:00 pm, a gathering will follow at the Emmett City Park.





