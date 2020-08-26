1/1
Douglas "Roy" Lutner
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas "Roy" Lutner
1946 - 2020
Douglas "Roy" Lutner, 74, of Emmett, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at a Meridian hospital. Roy was born June 20, 1946 to Dauglas and Betty Joe Lutner in Pleasant Plains, Arkansas. He was a 1965 graduate from El Dorado High in Placerville, California.
Roy was known for his love of hunting and fishing. He would never pass up a chance to go fishing and was never without a story to tell.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Carver. He is survived by his wife, Pat; 3 children, Bobby, Julita, Teri; 3 step-kids, 14 grandkids, 2 great grandkids and his nephews, David and Ryan Carver.
Rest-In-Peace, you were loved and will be missed.
Arrangements were cared for by the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved