Douglas "Roy" Lutner

1946 - 2020

Douglas "Roy" Lutner, 74, of Emmett, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at a Meridian hospital. Roy was born June 20, 1946 to Dauglas and Betty Joe Lutner in Pleasant Plains, Arkansas. He was a 1965 graduate from El Dorado High in Placerville, California.

Roy was known for his love of hunting and fishing. He would never pass up a chance to go fishing and was never without a story to tell.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Carver. He is survived by his wife, Pat; 3 children, Bobby, Julita, Teri; 3 step-kids, 14 grandkids, 2 great grandkids and his nephews, David and Ryan Carver.

Rest-In-Peace, you were loved and will be missed.

Arrangements were cared for by the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.





