Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellis Griffith. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Send Flowers Obituary

Ellis W. Griffith

September 27, 1941 - May 29, 2019

Ellis W Griffith of Emmett Idaho passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends on May 29th 2019. Ellis was born in Emmett on September 27th, 1941 to Effie and Charles Griffith. Ellis Graduated High School in 1959 in Emmett after which he enlisted into the Army and went to training at Ft Rucker Alabama where he completed training to become a crew chief for single engine aircraft (helicopters). After completion of his training he was stationed in Tehran, Iran until the completion of his service. Ellis also drove truck long haul over 48 of the 50 states, his passion for work however was driving logging truck. He made many friends driving both long haul and logging trucks. Ellis is survived by his five Children Angela Speer; Robert (Kathy) Griffith; Kelly (Jim) Granden; William (Jammie) Griffith; Tanya (Dennis) Stitt; 14 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren sisters Maxine Pratt; Inez Griffith. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Effie and Charles Griffith; brothers Robert Griffith, Ivo Griffith, Jack Griffith; Dan Griffith; and sisters Lucille Overlan Viewing will be held at The Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett on Friday June 7th from 2:00-7:00 pm. Graveside service to be held at the Ola Cemetery on Saturday June 8th at 11:00 am



Ellis W. GriffithSeptember 27, 1941 - May 29, 2019Ellis W Griffith of Emmett Idaho passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends on May 29th 2019. Ellis was born in Emmett on September 27th, 1941 to Effie and Charles Griffith. Ellis Graduated High School in 1959 in Emmett after which he enlisted into the Army and went to training at Ft Rucker Alabama where he completed training to become a crew chief for single engine aircraft (helicopters). After completion of his training he was stationed in Tehran, Iran until the completion of his service. Ellis also drove truck long haul over 48 of the 50 states, his passion for work however was driving logging truck. He made many friends driving both long haul and logging trucks. Ellis is survived by his five Children Angela Speer; Robert (Kathy) Griffith; Kelly (Jim) Granden; William (Jammie) Griffith; Tanya (Dennis) Stitt; 14 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren sisters Maxine Pratt; Inez Griffith. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Effie and Charles Griffith; brothers Robert Griffith, Ivo Griffith, Jack Griffith; Dan Griffith; and sisters Lucille Overlan Viewing will be held at The Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett on Friday June 7th from 2:00-7:00 pm. Graveside service to be held at the Ola Cemetery on Saturday June 8th at 11:00 am Published in Emmett Messenger Index from June 3 to June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Emmett Messenger Index Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close