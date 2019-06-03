Ellis W. Griffith
September 27, 1941 - May 29, 2019
Ellis W Griffith of Emmett Idaho passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends on May 29th 2019. Ellis was born in Emmett on September 27th, 1941 to Effie and Charles Griffith. Ellis Graduated High School in 1959 in Emmett after which he enlisted into the Army and went to training at Ft Rucker Alabama where he completed training to become a crew chief for single engine aircraft (helicopters). After completion of his training he was stationed in Tehran, Iran until the completion of his service. Ellis also drove truck long haul over 48 of the 50 states, his passion for work however was driving logging truck. He made many friends driving both long haul and logging trucks. Ellis is survived by his five Children Angela Speer; Robert (Kathy) Griffith; Kelly (Jim) Granden; William (Jammie) Griffith; Tanya (Dennis) Stitt; 14 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren sisters Maxine Pratt; Inez Griffith. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Effie and Charles Griffith; brothers Robert Griffith, Ivo Griffith, Jack Griffith; Dan Griffith; and sisters Lucille Overlan Viewing will be held at The Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett on Friday June 7th from 2:00-7:00 pm. Graveside service to be held at the Ola Cemetery on Saturday June 8th at 11:00 am
Published in Emmett Messenger Index from June 3 to June 30, 2019