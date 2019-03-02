Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Mendenhall. View Sign

Elmer Bern Mendenhall

December 15, 1922 - February 25, 2019

Elmer Bern Mendenhall passed away Monday the 25th of February 2019 at 96. Born December 15, 1922 in Dayton Idaho to Willis and Natolie Mendenhall, he had 5 brothers and 4 sisters. He grew up in Clifton Idaho where he met his sweetheart Bertha Kofoed. They married in the Mesa Arizona Temple while Bern was in flight school for the Army Air Corps. He was a pilot in WWII flying combat cargo in China.

After the war he moved to Emmett area and started farming. His three daughters, Vicky, Jeanne, and Clarice and his favorite son, Von, were born while living in the area. After farming for a few years he had to quit because of a bad back. He then went to work for the FAA, moving to several states before settling in Cascade, where he worked for 17 years before retiring. He loved to hunt and fish. In 1976 he moved back to the farm and built the home where he lived the remainder of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife Bertha, daughter Vicky Paul, grandson Devon Mendenhall, great grandsons Payton Sauer, and Aidan Tomkinson. He is survived by two daughters, Jeanne Mendenhall and Clarice (Ray) Sauer, and his son, Von (Ronda) Mendenhall, and one son-in-law, Karlton Paul, 18 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Letha, LDS Church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 at the Church prior to the services. Burial will follow in the Bramwell Cemetery. Under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.



Elmer Bern MendenhallDecember 15, 1922 - February 25, 2019Elmer Bern Mendenhall passed away Monday the 25th of February 2019 at 96. Born December 15, 1922 in Dayton Idaho to Willis and Natolie Mendenhall, he had 5 brothers and 4 sisters. He grew up in Clifton Idaho where he met his sweetheart Bertha Kofoed. They married in the Mesa Arizona Temple while Bern was in flight school for the Army Air Corps. He was a pilot in WWII flying combat cargo in China.After the war he moved to Emmett area and started farming. His three daughters, Vicky, Jeanne, and Clarice and his favorite son, Von, were born while living in the area. After farming for a few years he had to quit because of a bad back. He then went to work for the FAA, moving to several states before settling in Cascade, where he worked for 17 years before retiring. He loved to hunt and fish. In 1976 he moved back to the farm and built the home where he lived the remainder of his life.He was preceded in death by his wife Bertha, daughter Vicky Paul, grandson Devon Mendenhall, great grandsons Payton Sauer, and Aidan Tomkinson. He is survived by two daughters, Jeanne Mendenhall and Clarice (Ray) Sauer, and his son, Von (Ronda) Mendenhall, and one son-in-law, Karlton Paul, 18 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Letha, LDS Church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 at the Church prior to the services. Burial will follow in the Bramwell Cemetery. Under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Funeral Home Potter Funeral Chapel

228 East Main Street

Emmett , ID 83617

(208) 365-4491 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Mar. 2 to Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Emmett Messenger Index Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close