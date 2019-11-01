Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Sarembe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eric G Sarembe

October, 8,1961 - October 6, 2019

Eric G. Sarembe "Rick" passed away in his sleep at home on October 6, 2019. Rick was preceded in death by his mother Charlotte Sarembe Marx and father Roman Jayo, grandparents and aunts and uncles. He was a good brother taking good care of his sister and was a very good uncle to nephew Paul. Rick attended school in West Bend and worked at the West Bend Company for over eighteen years. Rick was a caring kind man and a good friend to those that knew him well. He enjoyed life and went on many road trips and events all over the country, attending car races such as Indy 500 Nascar Formula 1, concerts at many venues local and out of state. As well as being a sports enthusiast he played golf tennis and was an amateur dirt bike racing participant, traveling to see golf tournaments, basketball, baseball games and other entertainment events. Rick passed away 2 days before his birthday so we are having a celebration for him November 9, 2019 at the Dog House Tavern in Fond Du Lac; there will be a no host bar with food and soft drinks provided, we ask all who knew him to come by and celebrate his birthday for him. Rick donated his body to science. Cremation will be done by the research facility, this is easy and no cost to the family as they make all arrangements. When the remains are returned internment will take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Washington County with the date to be announced. Donations can be made to Rick's favorite charity the Humane Society of Waupaca County or Fond Du Lac animal shelter. Rick has a deep devotion and love for the country and always participated in voting, as well as supporting vets and the ideals of being an American with dignity and pride. We miss him.



Eric G SarembeOctober, 8,1961 - October 6, 2019Eric G. Sarembe "Rick" passed away in his sleep at home on October 6, 2019. Rick was preceded in death by his mother Charlotte Sarembe Marx and father Roman Jayo, grandparents and aunts and uncles. He was a good brother taking good care of his sister and was a very good uncle to nephew Paul. Rick attended school in West Bend and worked at the West Bend Company for over eighteen years. Rick was a caring kind man and a good friend to those that knew him well. He enjoyed life and went on many road trips and events all over the country, attending car races such as Indy 500 Nascar Formula 1, concerts at many venues local and out of state. As well as being a sports enthusiast he played golf tennis and was an amateur dirt bike racing participant, traveling to see golf tournaments, basketball, baseball games and other entertainment events. Rick passed away 2 days before his birthday so we are having a celebration for him November 9, 2019 at the Dog House Tavern in Fond Du Lac; there will be a no host bar with food and soft drinks provided, we ask all who knew him to come by and celebrate his birthday for him. Rick donated his body to science. Cremation will be done by the research facility, this is easy and no cost to the family as they make all arrangements. When the remains are returned internment will take place at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Washington County with the date to be announced. Donations can be made to Rick's favorite charity the Humane Society of Waupaca County or Fond Du Lac animal shelter. Rick has a deep devotion and love for the country and always participated in voting, as well as supporting vets and the ideals of being an American with dignity and pride. We miss him. Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Nov. 1 to Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Emmett Messenger Index Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close