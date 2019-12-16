Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene E. Corn. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene E. "Gene" Corn

October 19, 1963 - December 10, 2019

Gene Corn, 56 years A fisher of fish, and a teller of tales, the life of the party, and a genuinely good man passed away at home on December 10, 2019.

Gene's story begins on October 19, 1963. He was the youngest of the 3 Corn children, Donnie, Robbin, and then Gene, born to Homer H. and Gloria J. Corn. Gene was born in Nampa, Idaho at the family home, which was quite a feat for his mom to do, and to not even wake up a sleeping Homer in the next room.

The family moved to Canada when Gene was in 1st Grade. He has said that this is where he learned to love contact sports through the local Youth Ice Hockey Team. He loved strapping on the skates, speeding around the rink, and fighting for the puck.

By the next year, the family was on their next adventure - moving back to the states and settling in Sweet, Idaho. Gene spent his childhood roaming the hillsides of the Sweet valley, hunting for Pheasants, Chukars, and Deer. If he was not walking the hills with his shotgun cocked over his shoulder and his dog Meg at his side, he would be found down on the Payette River with a fishing pole in hand. On most of these trips, his sister and best friend, Robbin tagged along. These two were inseparable during childhood, and this relationship carried on for the rest of his life. These years in Sweet cemented Gene's lifelong love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping.

Gene soon began attending High School in Emmett. This was a big change from the one room classroom of Sweet to the multiple room, fast paced chaos of the "big city" high school.

At Emmett High School, Gene continued his love of sports playing on the Football, Basketball, and Track Teams. He loved his time at EHS, and made many life-long friends of not only fellow students, but also many teachers.

In October 1989, Gene met Amanda Dean, who would become his wife on June 8, 1991. They walked through life side-by-side for the next 30 years as best friends, loves of each other lives, and parents to two amazing children, Tyler Gene born in 1994 and Tate Daniel in 1995.

Gene always wanted sons to pass on his love of the outdoors, sports, and love of life in general. He raised Tyler and Tate as he lived - respectable, dependable, and fiercely loving.

In 2016, Gene gained a daughter-in-love when Tyler married Marianne Posten. Gene was always so proud of these two and the love they shared. In 2018, Gene gained another daughter-in-love when Tate met Mackenzie Krantz and they began their journey together. These two beautiful women had Gene wrapped around their fingers. He was always happy to see them, and loved it most when either would call on him for his help or advice.

In 2018, Tyler and Marianne welcomed Stevie Jean to the family. The minute Stevie was born, Gene's tough-man exterior melted away. From that moment on, he was smitten and cherished every single moment he spent with Stevie snuggling, laughing, and playing. These two developed a bond like no other, and he said one of his greatest joys was to be called "Papa."

Gene is survived by his wife, Amanda his children Tyler and his wife, Daughter-in-Love, Marianne Corn. Tate, and his Life Partner, Mackenzie Krantz, his Granddaughter Stevie Jean; Mother Gloria Corn; Sister and Brother-in-Love Robbin and Monty Morton and nephews and their families, Scott and Andrea Morton, Steve and Rachael Morton, and Chris Morton; Sister-in-Love and Brother-in-Love Marcy and Nick Solterbeck and Niece and Nephew Logan and Abbie and Mother-in-Love Frankie and her Husband, and his good friend Bob Barkley.

He is preceded in death by his oldest Brother Donald "Donnie" Wayne Corn and Father Homer Houston Corn, and Father-in-Love and one of his best friends, Daniel Chris Dean. Gene also lost his best friend/brother during his young adult years, Donnie Taylor.

Gene touched so many lives, so many that we will never even realize the true impact of his life on others. He has left a tremendous void that will never be filled. He was loved by all, and he loved with all his might.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Burial was in the Emmett Cemetery.



