Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Service 2:00 PM St. Mary's Episcopal Church Emmett , ID

Evalyn G. Shoemaker

April 12, 1924 - April 15, 2019

Evalyn (Moser) Shoemaker passed away peacefully April 15, 2019 with her family at her side in Anchorage, Alaska.

Evalyn was born April 12, 1924 in Barber, Idaho. She was the daughter of Albert I and Beatrice G Moser. She attended elementary school in Barber until 1936 when the family moved to Emmett with Boise Cascade Sawmills. She then attended school in Emmett, graduating from Emmett High School.

She married Richard L Shoemaker on December 24, 1941. They lived in Emmett and during World War II, when Dick was based on the East Coast they lived in New Jersey and South Carolina. She was the youngest of the family surviving 1 brother and 2 sisters. Evalyn and Dick had 2 daughters. Evalyn loved to be with family, traveling and playing bingo, bridge and pinochle.

Evalyn was preceded by her husband, daughter Kathleen and granddaughter Stephanie Santo. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (David) Schauer; five grandchildren, Jodi Purcell, Kevin (Corrine) Purcell, Michael (Kemala) Purcell, Kirsten (Jason) McCart and Michael (Danyelle) Schauer; as well as 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Emmett at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019. Interment will follow at the Emmett Cemetery. Under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.

Memorials may be made in her name to St. Mary's Church or Denali Family Services in Anchorage, Alaska.



