Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flint Thornock. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Send Flowers Obituary

Flint M. Thornock

1961 - 2019

Flint M Thornock

A grateful recipient of God's grace.

Flint Thornock, age 58, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, of a heart attack, while doing what he loved, hunting with his loyal dog, Trigger. He was born in August of 1961 to Verl and Lydia Thornock in Emmett, Idaho. He has two older brothers, Tim and Steve, and a younger sister, Cindy, who he loved very much. Flint is survived by the love of his life, Leslie. They were married 36 years and had 3 beautiful children, a daughter, Randi, and two sons, Robert and Cody, whom he couldn't have loved more and been prouder of. Also, he was blessed with seven grandchildren, all who knew him as "Grumpy", Hailee Love, 17, Tallon Seth, 16, Ariyah Nevaeh, 13, Madilyn Anne, 11, Oakley Ford, 4, Otto Nixon, 3, and his newest edition, Magnolia Blue, 4 months, he couldn't wait to meet her.

Flint loved God, his family, his friends, his country, and people he had just met, (and Trump). And they loved him. He was always available to talk to anyone about God and wanted to help anyone in need.

He rode motorcycles, hunted and fished, a real outdoorsman, which he passed on to his kids and grandkids. He could make you smile when you didn't want to, always building you up. He will truly be missed! I will always remember his smile and am so thankful the light in his was passed down to our children! I love you Flint, always and forever! A service will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. A reception will follow at Cold Mountain between 2 and 4:00 p.m.



Flint M. Thornock1961 - 2019Flint M ThornockA grateful recipient of God's grace.Flint Thornock, age 58, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, of a heart attack, while doing what he loved, hunting with his loyal dog, Trigger. He was born in August of 1961 to Verl and Lydia Thornock in Emmett, Idaho. He has two older brothers, Tim and Steve, and a younger sister, Cindy, who he loved very much. Flint is survived by the love of his life, Leslie. They were married 36 years and had 3 beautiful children, a daughter, Randi, and two sons, Robert and Cody, whom he couldn't have loved more and been prouder of. Also, he was blessed with seven grandchildren, all who knew him as "Grumpy", Hailee Love, 17, Tallon Seth, 16, Ariyah Nevaeh, 13, Madilyn Anne, 11, Oakley Ford, 4, Otto Nixon, 3, and his newest edition, Magnolia Blue, 4 months, he couldn't wait to meet her.Flint loved God, his family, his friends, his country, and people he had just met, (and Trump). And they loved him. He was always available to talk to anyone about God and wanted to help anyone in need.He rode motorcycles, hunted and fished, a real outdoorsman, which he passed on to his kids and grandkids. He could make you smile when you didn't want to, always building you up. He will truly be missed! I will always remember his smile and am so thankful the light in his was passed down to our children! I love you Flint, always and forever! A service will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. A reception will follow at Cold Mountain between 2 and 4:00 p.m. Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Emmett Messenger Index Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close