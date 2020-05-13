Frank Edward Combs

Dec. 24, 1928 - May 8, 2020

Frank Edward Coombs passed away May 8, 2020 at home. Frank was born December 24, 1928 to Leslie and Sarah Agnes Tanner Coombs in Pleasant Green, Utah. He grew up in Utah, Canada, and Idaho. He married Doreen Dustin May 24, 1950 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Doreen passed away in 2002. He married Wenona Jensen, March 27, 2004 in Emmett, Idaho.

He is survived by his wife, Wenona, 4 children, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren with 1 great great grandchild and all the many many people who became his family through the years.

He loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and lived the example Jesus set. He loved serving others and family. He was very positive and happy.

A viewing will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 from 6 - 8pm at Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett Idaho. Funeral service will be held at the Potter Funeral Chapel on Saturday, May 16th at 11:00am and then he will be laid to rest at the Emmett Cemetery next to his late wife, Doreen Coombs.





