Frank Meschler
1945 - 2020
FRANK MESCHLER
1945 - 2020
Sadly, on September 2, 2020 at an Emmett assisted living, at 8:10 P.M., God called Frank Meschler home where once again he would be united with his mother, Lillian Meschler, whom he loved with all his heart and soul.
Frank was born on September 18, 1945 to Lillian Burin and Frank Harold Meschler in Chicago, Illinois. He was a self-taught computer programmer by trade and found great pleasure in using this gift to help everyone and anyone who needed it.
Frank worked for Rockwell International as a contractor for the Navy for 18 years. He was very proud of the work that he did for the Navy. He was issued the rank as a Commander due to his position at Rockwell. His employment with Motorola brought him to Boise in 1989.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his brother Michael all of Chicago, Illinois. sister in-law Francis and sister in-law Patricia. He is survived by his brother, Charles, of Arlington Hills, Illinois and his four daughters, Sherrie of Boise, JoAnn (Steve) of California, Lorin (Travis) of Kuna, Heidi (E.J.) of California. He also had grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
I will miss my best friend and your memory will always remain in my heart. Rest in Peace Frank John!
Graveside Services will be held September 9, 2020 at the Emmett Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel.


Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Sep. 9, 2020.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Emmett Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
