Frank Lewis Smith

April 11, 1923 - July 22, 2020

Frank Lewis Smith passed away at his home on July 22, 2020 with family by his side. His tired and worn body could no longer keep up with his intense will to move and be productive. Lewis was born in Montour, ID on 4/11/1923. He was the son of Pearl Smith and James Smith. Lewis lived and worked on his father's farm until he left home at age 18. Lewis was preceded in death by his mother and father and 11 siblings. Lewis married Lillian Adamson on 1/26/1946. She preceded him in death in 2010. Together they raised two daughters. His youngest, Trudy Deen. preceded him in death by exactly one year. Lewis is survived by Trudy's children and grandchildren, Keegan Deen (Keera, Charlotte, Tristen); Tyler Deen and Sierra (Taylor, Josiah, Leighton). He is survived by his oldest daughter Linda and Chris Hoalst and their son Jared. Despite little formal education Lewis was a skilled farmer, mechanic, carpenter and woodworker. He harvested, milled and built furniture from walnut trees on his farm. He could fix most mechanical problems. He could weld and create parts and tools. In addition to full time farm work Lewis was employed for over 30 years by the Boise Cascade Corporation at the Emmett sawmill. He held many job positions over the years. He ended his career at BCC as the manager of the soilaid/bark plant. Lewis was a charismatic, vivacious man. He was a consummate and perpetual story teller.He was a loyal protector of family and friends. We will miss his energy. He will live on in ourhearts, memories and stories. Arrangements are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store