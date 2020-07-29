1/1
Frank Smith
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Lewis Smith
April 11, 1923 - July 22, 2020
Frank Lewis Smith passed away at his home on July 22, 2020 with family by his side. His tired and worn body could no longer keep up with his intense will to move and be productive. Lewis was born in Montour, ID on 4/11/1923. He was the son of Pearl Smith and James Smith. Lewis lived and worked on his father's farm until he left home at age 18. Lewis was preceded in death by his mother and father and 11 siblings. Lewis married Lillian Adamson on 1/26/1946. She preceded him in death in 2010. Together they raised two daughters. His youngest, Trudy Deen. preceded him in death by exactly one year. Lewis is survived by Trudy's children and grandchildren, Keegan Deen (Keera, Charlotte, Tristen); Tyler Deen and Sierra (Taylor, Josiah, Leighton). He is survived by his oldest daughter Linda and Chris Hoalst and their son Jared. Despite little formal education Lewis was a skilled farmer, mechanic, carpenter and woodworker. He harvested, milled and built furniture from walnut trees on his farm. He could fix most mechanical problems. He could weld and create parts and tools. In addition to full time farm work Lewis was employed for over 30 years by the Boise Cascade Corporation at the Emmett sawmill. He held many job positions over the years. He ended his career at BCC as the manager of the soilaid/bark plant. Lewis was a charismatic, vivacious man. He was a consummate and perpetual story teller.He was a loyal protector of family and friends. We will miss his energy. He will live on in ourhearts, memories and stories. Arrangements are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved