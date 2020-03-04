Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Tiller. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Send Flowers Obituary

Gail F. Tiller

December 10, 1939 - February 23, 2020

Gail Francis Tiller, nee Hutchins, was born on December 10, 1939 at Emmett, Idaho to Merril and Dorothy Hutchins. She passed away on February 23, 2020 in Emmett. Gail attended Boise Junior College in 1959 where she met her husband Rev. Lee Tiller. They married in 1961 in Pasco, WA. Gail taught grade school in Boise and Kuna, as well as in Burns, Oregon, where she and her husband lived for several years. They also raised their children in Gail's hometown of Emmett. Gail and Lee loved to travel and went on many adventures over the years. In 1984 their biggest adventure began when Lee became a minister in the Church of the Nazarene. Gail had served in several capacities in the church over the years but loved her life as a pastor's wife where her love of hospitality, teaching and organizing events were use daily. Gail loved the church and the word of God. Everyday of her life was a testament to her delight in her Savior. Gail was very artistic and enjoyed drawing. Gail also loved music and was determined to learn the piano as an adult. She was a good cook and her family will miss her Amish Dressing, fresh strawberry pies, and biscuits. Lee and Gail brought those pies to potlucks in all the churches they ministered to including, Homedale from 1984 to 1988, Clear Lake, CA. in 1989 and Council, Idaho 1989 to 2001. They were at Burns, Oregon from 2001 until 2006 and then to Harper, Oregon from 2006 until 2014. Gail loved her family and laughed the most in the company of her husband and children, whether at the dinner table, sporting events or graduation. Her trademark was writing and illustration letters to her children and grandchildren to continually support and encourage them. Her grandchild were a source of complete joy and delight and they will miss her deeply. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, sister Myrna Roberts and nephew Randy Beck. She is survived by her husband Rev. Lee Tiller, daughter Jill Decker and son Dirk Tiller (Sherry), grandchildren Kaitlyn Tiller, Derek Larimer, Wil Decker, Karlee Decker, Spencer Decker and Alex Tiller and niece Pam Stetson. A memorial service will be held at the Emmett Church of the Nazarene on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm.



Gail F. TillerDecember 10, 1939 - February 23, 2020Gail Francis Tiller, nee Hutchins, was born on December 10, 1939 at Emmett, Idaho to Merril and Dorothy Hutchins. She passed away on February 23, 2020 in Emmett. Gail attended Boise Junior College in 1959 where she met her husband Rev. Lee Tiller. They married in 1961 in Pasco, WA. Gail taught grade school in Boise and Kuna, as well as in Burns, Oregon, where she and her husband lived for several years. They also raised their children in Gail's hometown of Emmett. Gail and Lee loved to travel and went on many adventures over the years. In 1984 their biggest adventure began when Lee became a minister in the Church of the Nazarene. Gail had served in several capacities in the church over the years but loved her life as a pastor's wife where her love of hospitality, teaching and organizing events were use daily. Gail loved the church and the word of God. Everyday of her life was a testament to her delight in her Savior. Gail was very artistic and enjoyed drawing. Gail also loved music and was determined to learn the piano as an adult. She was a good cook and her family will miss her Amish Dressing, fresh strawberry pies, and biscuits. Lee and Gail brought those pies to potlucks in all the churches they ministered to including, Homedale from 1984 to 1988, Clear Lake, CA. in 1989 and Council, Idaho 1989 to 2001. They were at Burns, Oregon from 2001 until 2006 and then to Harper, Oregon from 2006 until 2014. Gail loved her family and laughed the most in the company of her husband and children, whether at the dinner table, sporting events or graduation. Her trademark was writing and illustration letters to her children and grandchildren to continually support and encourage them. Her grandchild were a source of complete joy and delight and they will miss her deeply. Gail was preceded in death by her parents, sister Myrna Roberts and nephew Randy Beck. She is survived by her husband Rev. Lee Tiller, daughter Jill Decker and son Dirk Tiller (Sherry), grandchildren Kaitlyn Tiller, Derek Larimer, Wil Decker, Karlee Decker, Spencer Decker and Alex Tiller and niece Pam Stetson. A memorial service will be held at the Emmett Church of the Nazarene on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Emmett Messenger Index Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close