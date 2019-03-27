Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Butler. View Sign

Gary Don Butler

February 27, 1936 - March 19, 2019

Gary Butler was born on Williams Road in Emmett, Idaho. He grew up in Emmett, graduating high school in 1954. His high school years were full of work, fun, and antics, and he often entertained us with stories from those years.

He was blessed with his first two children while still in Emmett, Kristi Lou and Ernest Ray "Bing" with his first wife Donna Wagner. He left Emmett to take a position in California, where he would work for the next several years in the grocery industry. During those years, William Jon was also born, completing his family.

He returned to Idaho in 1970, and married Barbara Butler in August of 1971, becoming step-father to Barbara's two girls, Renee Wilson and Monique Zehner. They remained married until Gary's passing.

Gary returned home to Emmett in 1980, where he enjoyed self-employment as a painting contractor. He eventually went to work for the Planning and Zoning Agency for Gem County, and served one term as a County Commissioner. After retiring, he and Barbara moved to Boise to be closer to their grandchildren.

Gary was an avid outdoorsman, and a near-legendary shot with just about any firearm. He introduced his children, stepchildren, and grandchildren to every aspect of Idaho outdoor life - hunting, fishing, camping, waterskiing, and just loving the great outdoors. In this way, and so many others, he shaped and influenced his family, and this influence remains in all of our lives and will no doubt shape the lives of those yet to come. We can't think of a more significant testament to the importance of a man's life.

Gary leaves behind his loving wife, Barbara, his son and daughter Kristi and Bill, and his step-daughter Monique. He was preceded in death by his siblings Jack, Lois, and Shirley, his son Ernest, and his step-daughter Renee.

The family plans to have an outdoor Celebration of Life in Gary's memory. Please contact



