Geraldine "Geri" B. Knapp

December 8, 1920 - September 7, 2020

Geraldine "Geri" Brummit Knapp passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side.

Geraldine Madalin Brummit was born to Addison Eli Brummit and Verna Dell Brummit in Dayton, Ohio, December 8, 1920 and grew up in Troy, Ohio. Geraldine graduated valedictorian from Staunton High School, Troy Ohio, in 1938. She enlisted in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps in 1943 and then served in the Women's Army Corps of the U.S. Army until her honorable discharge, at the rank of Technical Sergeant, in 1946. While stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, she met her future husband Norman Tinkler Knapp. They resided in Michigan and were married for 63 years.

In 2000, Geraldine moved near her daughter in Emmett, Idaho. She was active in the Friends of Emmett Library and the Gem County Historical Museum.

Geraldine is survived by her daughters Ellen Knapp (Charles Lox), Elizabeth Fuller (Bill), grandson Wesley Fuller (Tracy), great granddaughter Georgiana Fuller, brother-in-law Donald Knapp (Betsi), and nieces and nephews.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Norman, brothers Donald and Richard, and sister Lois.

Geraldine's family thanks Heart 'n Home Hospice of Emmett for their exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gem County Historical Society and Museum, Friends of the Emmett Library or Heart 'n Home Hospice & Palliative Care of Emmett.

Services were cared for by the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.





