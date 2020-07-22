Glenda Chapman

Glenda Ruth Chapman

May 14, 1938 - July 12, 2020

On July 12, 2020, Glenda Ruth Chapman, loving wife and mother to five children, passed away at the age of 82. She was born May 14, 1938 in Lake Stevens, Washington. Glenda graduated from Highline High School in Burien, Washington in 1956. After graduation, she worked as an executive secretary for Boeing. She then met a charismatic, curly-headed farm boy from Emmett, Idaho who became the love of her life for 63 years. She married Sidney Chapman June 22, 1957. Her greatest joy was her family and to live all over rural Northwest. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Wold and Lillie (Melton) Fuller; brother, Donald Wold and daughter, Camilla Chapman. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, two sons, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.





