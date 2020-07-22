1/1
Glenda Chapman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda Ruth Chapman
May 14, 1938 - July 12, 2020
On July 12, 2020, Glenda Ruth Chapman, loving wife and mother to five children, passed away at the age of 82. She was born May 14, 1938 in Lake Stevens, Washington. Glenda graduated from Highline High School in Burien, Washington in 1956. After graduation, she worked as an executive secretary for Boeing. She then met a charismatic, curly-headed farm boy from Emmett, Idaho who became the love of her life for 63 years. She married Sidney Chapman June 22, 1957. Her greatest joy was her family and to live all over rural Northwest. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Wold and Lillie (Melton) Fuller; brother, Donald Wold and daughter, Camilla Chapman. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, two sons, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
She was a very important part of the Chapman family. My sympathy to all.
Judith Bemis Cyphers
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved