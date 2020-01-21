Gordon Raymond Adair
December 9, 1934 - January 12, 2020
Gordon Raymond Adair, 85, of Caldwell passed away January 12, 2020 with his family by his side. Gordy was born on December 9, 1934 in Emmett, Idaho. He was raised in Emmett where he graduated from Emmett High School. Upon graduation he enlisted in the Air Force. He enjoyed the time he spent with his family camping, fishing and hunting.
For years Gordy and his wife Lois traveled extensively in their motor home around Idaho and the United States. They enjoyed the time they spent as camp hosts. Gordy is survived by his wife Lois of Caldwell, daughters Cheryle, Teresa and Jenny, son Bobby, stepsons Kenny and Keith, brother Eldon Adair, 18 grandchildren and a "flock" of great grandchildren. He was proceed in death by his son Allen, his father and mother, Wilbur and Alice Adair, his brothers Ernest, Everet and Glen.
He will be missed by many. At his request there will be no funeral service. There will be a celebration of life later this year.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Jan. 21 to Jan. 29, 2020