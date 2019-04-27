Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Kaiser. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Send Flowers Obituary

Grace E. Kaiser

1930 - 2019

Grace Eileen Kaiser, born Nov 7, 1930, is now in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father. She passed away on Tuesday April 16, 2019, at her home in Emmett, Idaho.

Grace was born in Payette to James and Alice Green. She was the youngest of five children. Her siblings, Virginia Roseberry, Tom Green, Jim Green and John Green have preceded her in death. She grew up in Emmett and graduated from Emmett High school.

Grace married the love of her life, a Navy man, Robert Eugene Kaiser, on January 21, 1950. They enjoyed a long happy marriage, recently celebrating their 69th anniversary. Originally living in Vancouver, Washington, where Robert was raised, they moved to Emmett, Idaho, in 1961 after being blessed with 5 of the 7 children that would become the Kaiser family. These children, and the numerous grandchildren to follow, were Grace's life - and she was the glue that maintained the loving bond between all these unique personalities.

Grace lived a devoted life to her husband, Bob, her children and all her grandchildren; demonstrating strength, courage, and love to them and all who had the privilege to know her. She was the foundation of the entire family always with a kind smile and listening ear. "All who Knew Her, Loved Her".

You've wiped our tears, You've eased our pains, You've known our joys, You've shared our dreams. Our broken hearts you've gently mended, then turned around and mended again. You were always there, and still will be, for in our hearts you'll spend Eternity.

To cherish her loving memory, Grace leaves her husband of 69 years, Robert Kaiser, her 7 children and their spouses: Richard (Diana) Kaiser, Geraldine (Stephen) Knight, Steve (Marcia) Kaiser, Anne Kaiser, John (Donna) Kaiser, Kathy (Greg) Osborn, and Joe (Tammy) Kaiser. Grace also leaves behind 25 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

A Memorial Graveside Services will be at the Emmett Cemetery on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM with a potluck reception to follow at Rose Park. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett. Condolences may be offered at



