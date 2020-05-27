Rev. Harry L. Granger
December 12, 1928 - May 20, 2020
Rev. Harry L. Granger 91 of Emmett, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home in Emmett.
Harry was born December 12, 1928 in Huston Idaho to H.L. Granger and Josephine (Gross) Granger. Harry grew up in the area attending several Idaho schools in Huston, Midway, Enrose and Pleasant Rose and graduated from Caldwell High School in 1946. After graduation he attended the Bible Institute of Los Angeles and graduated from their three-year program in just two years. At BILOA he met Frances Hanna and they were married following his graduation on July 25, 1948.
They made their first home in Caldwell, Idaho where their two sons were born. He began a career by training for management with the J.C. Penney Company. This career path was cut short by a car accident in 1954. He was not able to return to work for a long time so he went back to school. He continued his education, graduating from Azusa Pacific University with a B.A. He went on to get his Master of Arts from Azusa Pacific, graduating Cum Laude in 1957. He attended the American Baptist Seminary in Covina California where he earned his Master of Divinity degree and Master of Religious Education degree again ahead of schedule doing five years of studies in just two years. He was ordained April 19, 1959 as an American Baptist minister while working in the Colton, California church and still attending Seminary.
After finishing school, he came back to Idaho and pastored a new church in Norland, Idaho. After three years there he was called to pastor the Emmett First Baptist Church in Emmett, Idaho. Harry pastored that church for 37 years until he retired in 1999.
Harry and Frances enjoyed traveling, first in a travel trailer they bought in 1957. Over the years they camped in 48 states, and in 1972 they took a camping trip through Europe visiting campgrounds in eleven countries. They were strong supporters of the American Baptist missions and traveled to Haiti and Nicaragua to help build church buildings. He and Frances also went on mission trips to Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong and China. Over the years they traveled to all 50 states and 43 foreign countries.
Harry is survived by his wife Frances and his two sons Harry of Emmett and David (Jeanie), of Kuna.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 28, 2020 also at the Potter Chapel. The services may be watched live and condolences left on his obituary page at potterchapel.com
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on May 27, 2020.