Hazel E. McKee

October 4, 1943 - October 20, 2019

Hazel E. McKee 76 of Horseshoe Bend passed away on Sunday October 20, 2019 at a Boise care center. She was born on October 4, 1943 at Gilroy, California to Fredrick and Dorothy Ray Clark. At the age of 3 she moved with her family to Montour, where she attended grade school and she graduated from Emmett High School. She married Allen McKee on October 3, 1966 at Winnemucca, Nevada. They moved to Arkansas later that year. In 1971 they moved to Montour and then to Horseshoe Bend. They moved to Grangeville for a short time before returning to Horseshoe Bend. Hazel enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Mr. McKee passed away in September of 1993. Hazel work at various jobs after Allen died. She is survived by 4 sons Andrew, Matthew, Anthony and Erik; 7 grandchildren Kendra McKee, Samantha McKee Foruria, Andrea McKee, Hunter McKee, Emerson McKee, Erika McKee and Tana Asher, 3 great grandchildren Traysin Hartway, Eli Foruria and Tess McKee; 3 sisters Jeanette Wadell, Yvette Crosby and Michelle Cobb; 2 brothers Brett and Lance Clark; and her mother Dorothy. She was preceded in death by a sister and her father.



