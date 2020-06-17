Howard Frost

June 22, 1930 - May 20, 2020

Howard Frost, 89, of Sweet, Idaho, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home. He was born June 22, 1930 and married Dorothy Prentice in 1949. Howard and Dorothy moved to the area in 1981 after he retired as a superintendent for Ironworkers Local 433 in Los Angeles.

During the 37 years he lived in the area, he provided mobile welding services for the neighboring farms, and himself grew Alfalfa, New Mexico Style Chile Peppers, Raspberries and Blackberries, along with a huge vegetable garden for personal use. His hobbies included making wood furniture and shelving and leaded glass windows.

His wife Dorothy preceded him in death after 60 years of marriage. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Judy Bailey, Sharon Bruno and Laura Broussard, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many life-long friends.

Due to the pandemic, the family will forego memorial services, and rather compile letters from friends and family into a book to celebrate his life. Anyone who would like to share a memory to be included should mail it to The Frost Family, 1078 Juniper Street N, Keizer, OR 97303.





