Obituary

Howard W. Martin

1963 - 2020

On March 20, 2020, Howard Wayne Martin began his spiritual journey with God as he passed away with his wife and family by his side after a long hard fought battle with complications from prostate cancer.

Howard was born on January 2, 1963 in Groton, Connecticut. In 1967 his parents moved him and his 3 siblings to Emmett, Idaho where he lived until he moved to Maui, Hawaii in 1984.

As a youth he was active in football, basketball, track and drag racing. Drag racing would ultimately become his lifelong passion. In his early years on Maui, Howard was a chef at various restaurants. Returning to his love for cars, he provided automobile repair under a canopy and then a mobile van and ultimately opened up with a few friends Howard's Auto Repair which he became sole proprietor of and made it a success until he sold it in 2016.

Howard built his Plymouth Barracuda race car "Hit & Run" racing it at the Maui Raceway Park for nearly 30 years where he met many of his, now, lifelong friends and won many trophies. He was not only a member of Valley Isle Timing Association but also served as a board member for a few years to help oversee Maui Raceway Park operations. He married the love of his life Cathe in 2002 and together they learned to golf. They spent many hours together golfing and riding motorcycles with many of their friends.

Howard's love for life, God and spending time with family and friends as well as his infectious sense of humor and laughter will be missed.

Howard is survived by his wife of 18 years, Cathe Paa Martin; his mom, Mary Ann Dodson of Emmett, ID; brother, Glenn (Roberta) Martin of Meridian, ID, brother Dennis (Teresa) of Emmett, ID; sister, Shirley Martin-Simmons of Boise, ID, and foster sister, Celeste (Jim) Norris of FL as well as 2 nieces, 1 nephew and 2 grandnephews. He is also survived by his 13 year old sun conure parrot, La Pua, who brought him great comfort and joy! Howard is predeceased by his father, Arlan "Frank" Martin.

Service and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.



