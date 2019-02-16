Ida May Thornley
Our dearest mother, grandmother, sister and friend Ida May Thornley passed away Wednesday February 13, 2019 in her home at the age of 82. Ida May was born November 18, 1936 in Unity, Idaho. Ida May was the 10th child of Daniel and Ida Eliza (Tueller) Bowen. She was 9 years old when they moved to the treasure valley. She attended schools in Boise and graduated from Boise High School in May of 1954. Funeral Services under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435 787 8514. View a full obituary, share memories or condolences at www.cvmortuary.com.
