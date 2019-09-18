Inara Lynne Nabinger-Villarin
January 22, 1999 - September 6, 2019
Inara Lynne Nabinger-Villarin, age 20, passed away on September 6th, 2019 in Emmett, ID. Memorial services will take place on Saturday, September 21st at 10:00 am at Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, ID. Inara was born in Boise, ID on January 22, 1999. She grew up in Emmett, ID, attended and graduated from Emmett High School. She was very involved in the community. She served as captain of the cheer and dance team as well as a member of the track team throughout high school. Inara completed her first year as a member in the Army National Guard. This fall was the start of her first semester at Boise State University where she had planned on receiving a teaching degree in English. Inara dreamed of teaching English in a third-world country. A note from her family: "Inara was the most beautiful, resilient, and hardworking individual. She was extremely witty and not afraid to speak her mind. Her smile and laughter was contagious to everyone she encountered. Inara will forever be missed."
Inara is survived by her parents, Shelly and Jaime, as well as her siblings, Aaron, Tyann, and Drake.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Sept. 18, 2019