Jack Norman Renaud
April 19, 1951 - July 30, 2019
Jack Norman Renaud 68 passed away peacefully on July 30. He was a resident of Emmett and formally of Livermore, CA. He is proceeded in death by his parents Jack and Phyllis Renaud of Livermore. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Helene of Emmett and Livermore, his daughter Rachelle, grandson Zayah and granddaughter Aurora of Oviedo, Florida. Jack was raised in Livermore. He moved to Emmett in May of 2018. Emmett is a town he and his wife loved dearly and is the town where they were to retire. For those of you who didn't know Jack, for the short amount of time living here in Emmett, he was very proud and patriotic member of this community. He generously contributed to all things in Emmett and was proud to call Gem County his home. A celebration of his live will be held in Livermore at a future date. Arrangement in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Aug. 11 to Aug. 30, 2019