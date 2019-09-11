Jacqueline Dee "Jackie" Bullock-Cramer
October 7, 1962 - August 29, 2019
Jackie Bullock-Cramer beloved mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend was born on October 7, 1962. She was a beautiful soul whose life sadly ended on August 31, 2019. Jackie lived life to the fullest. She loved to travel, fish, camp, shop and many other things, but most of all she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She had touched the hearts and souls of many. She will forever be missed. Jackie is survived by her two children daughter Patsy Mallory and her two children Dakota and Burgandy Mallory, and son Luke Jarmin and his wife Sean and their daughter Makenzie Jarmin. She is also survived by several brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts and cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of her life will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday September 14 at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. A potluck will follow the gathering. Jackie's family encourage all to join them in honoring Jackie's memory.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Sept. 11, 2019