James "Jim" Lewis Biggers

January 7, 1946 - August 23, 2019

James "Jim" Lewis Biggers passed away on August 23, 2019 in his hometown of Emmett, Idaho, with his family by his side.

The legacy of a man isn't always how they lived their entire life but possibly the way they spent their final days. Jim was a simple man, he enjoyed watching Nascar, telling stories, driving in the country, having lunch at RoeAnn's Drive-In and most of all visiting with his kids and grandkids. Jim taught us to enjoy the small things and have no regrets and to make sure you always tell the ones you care for how much they mean to you. He will be missed.

Jim is survived by his wife, Garri Ann; stepson Mark and his five kids; daughter, Tanya (John) Wilkins and their three kids, Haille, Lainne and Justin; son, Rocky (Jessica) Biggers and their two kids, Sabastein and Kailey; and daughter, Melissa "Kim" Price and her three kids, Breanna, Ryan and Tyler.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Emmett City Park in Emmett, Idaho from 1 to 4 p.m.



