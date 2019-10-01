Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Eldridge. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Send Flowers Obituary

James A. Eldridge

September 12, 1941 - August 16, 2019

Services for James Arthur Eldridge 77 of Sweet, who passed away August 16, 2019 at a Nampa care center, will be held at 11:00 am Saturday October 5 at the Sweet-Montour Syringa Club Hall in Sweet. Services are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett. James was born on September 12, 1941 at New Plymouth, Idaho to Arthur and Mabel Boor Eldridge. He was reared and educated in the Sweet area and graduated from Emmett High School in 1959. He married Bernice Heikkila in 1959. He was employed at Hoff Lumber for a short time, then worked at the Boise Cascade Mill in Emmett. They lived at several different places in Gem County over the years. While working at Boise Cascade he completed his apprenticeship and became a journeyman electrician. He worked at the mill in Emmett until 1980. He worked in Alaska at Prudhoe Bay for the next 20 years as an electrician. Working for two weeks each month and traveling back home for two weeks. He retired in 2001. While working in Alaska he enjoyed fishing for Halibut. In 1987 he purchased a ranch in Sweet. He raised Lowline Angus and was a member of the American Lowline Angus Association. He served as president of that association. He ran for the Idaho State Legislature in the late 1960's. While at the mill he was a member of the Lumber and Sawmill Workers Union. Jim was also an avid reader and a member of the Will James Society. He is survived by two daughters Kim Eldridge and Nancy (Rick) Husfloen both of Nampa and a son Dale (Angela) of Boise. There are 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and a sister, and a granddaughter. Memorials may be made to the Sweet-Montour Syringa Club in care of Judy Peterson 11725 North Highway 52 Horseshoe Bend, Idaho 83629.



