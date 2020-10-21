James "Jim" Edward McCarty

September 6, 1939 - September 28, 2020

James Edward McCarty, 81, passed away on September 28, 2020 in Emmett, Idaho and was laid to rest in the Emmett Cemetery privately on October 6th. He was born in Portland, Oregon on September 6th, 1939 to Sarah Amanda Blackmer and Gail Gardner McCarty and was one of three boys. He mainly grew up in Eagle, Idaho where he helped on the family farm and enjoyed hunting. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1958.

After graduation, he joined the Army and was a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne and served in Korea. He was trained as a field communication specialist and was given awards for being an expert with the rifle and carbine along with his parachutist badge. He felt honored to have served.

Upon returning to Idaho, he continued to actively be involved in sport parachuting and was a member of the "Alate" parachuting club where he met his wife, Marion V. Nelson, who was a pilot and a parachutist as well. They were married October 12, 1962 and made their home in Emmett, Idaho. They raised two children Victor and Susan. He continued to enjoy hunting, fishing, golf, bowling, having a few beers with his friends and tinkering with things; always putting a lot of thought and reason into the things he did. They were married for over 40 years before Marion's passing in 2004. He lived in the same beautiful home for 55 years.

Jim was employed at Boise Cascade as an electrician and a member of the local union 2816 his entire career. He had a lot of special friends and people who cared and loved him and he loved people. In his retirement he enjoyed having coffee with his "buddies." Everyone who knew him describes him in a lot of the same ways: "Kind, generous, thoughtful, full of integrity, smart, practical, a gentleman, a little stubborn and was willing to help those in need." He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Marmentini; grandchildren, Ethan and Christopher; brother, Richard (his wife Susan and their two children Todd and Amie); sister-in-law, DeEtte and her son, Steven. Preceding him in death were his wife, Marion; son, Victor; brother, Martin and his parents.

"Thank you" for the kindness, compassion and love shown by the community, family and friends.

