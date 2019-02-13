Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jean Ann Jacobson

March 3, 1940 - January 31, 2019

Jean Ann Jacobson, born on March 3rd, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away at age 78 on January 31st, 2019, in Port Orchard, Washington. She was being provided loving care by her daughter, Samantha Carlock, at the time of her passing. Jeanie was proceeded in death by her parents, June and Arthur Pollnow, and her husband, Ronald Jacobson. Her two surviving siblings are Butch Pollnow and Debbie Pollnow. She is survived by her children, Robin Davis, Bret Jacobson (Sarah), and Samantha (Sam) Carlock. Grandchildren include Crystal and Taylor Davis, Brynan and Darian Miller, and Ella and Drew Jacobson. Great grandchildren include Jayden and Arianna Mora, Gonzalo and Priscilla Argotte, and Effie Rice.

All along her travels she met a wide variety of people that would become lifelong friends. Mom was an avid reader and gardener since they appealed to her individualism and attention to detail. She kept us home during the Presidential Inauguration ceremonies for the experience of it. She let us stay up late on school nights in order to watch Joan Rivers host the Tonight Show. Mom would always beam with pride and say "she can do anything those men can do". She wanted us to experience everything possible and she encouraged us down that path. She always had your back and was a welcomed addition at any type of social gathering. She wasn't perfect and she certainly never expected that from anyone else. Trust us when we say she loved you all and was extremely grateful for your friendship and the shared experiences throughout her life.

Friends and family can pay their respects at a Celebration of Life at her son Bret's home at 535 S. Trunnel Avenue, Meridian, Idaho, on Saturday, February 9 at 2:00 pm.



Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Feb. 13, 2019

