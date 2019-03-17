Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Kendall. View Sign

Jeanne Marie Kendall

August 11, 1937 - March 13, 2019

Jeanne Marie Kendall, of Emmett, ID, passed peacefully amongst loved ones on March 13th, 2019. Born to Roland and Clara Stephenson on August 11th, 1937 in Baker City, OR - Jeanne had a passion and spirit for life that will live on through all of those she knew and loved. She and her sister, Verna, attended North Powder Grade School, Willow Creek School, and she graduated from Vale High School in 1955. During her time at Vale High School she was a 4 year member of the Baton Twirling squad, was crowned Vale rodeo queen in 1954 and Letterman Queen her Junior and Senior Year. The quote dedicated to Jeanne in her high school yearbook was "She Walks in Beauty".

She married her high school sweetheart, Andy Kendall, on January 29th, 1955 in Nyssa, OR. Over the next 10 years, they traveled the Pacific Northwest raising cattle and running ranches. During that time, they spent several years in Kalispell, MT - where all three of their children were born: Michael, Carmen, and Toddi. They also spent time living in Eureka, MT, Pilot Rock, OR, Prineville, OR, Rupert, ID, Picabo, ID, and finally settled in Emmett, ID in 1963, where she told Andy, "I'm not moving again!"

Because of her dedication, passion, and spirit, Jeanne immediately became involved in the community and helped established the first Horse 4-H Club in Emmett. As a long-time member of the Black Canyon Riding Club, she was known as a great horsewoman and outrider; often seen riding one of her two favorite horses Polly Starcheck and "High Time" at the ranch or on race day.

Jeanne later started the Mountain View 4-H Club and ran it with her husband Andy for 40 years. In 2000 she was awarded the 4-H Distinguished Service Award.

Despite her numerous accolades and passions, what mattered most to Jeanne was her family and her community - anyone who knew her, knew that her door was always open for a hot cup of coffee and warm conversation. Her ability to remain stoic and compassionate through triumph or tragedy defined her rich legacy.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her son, Michael; daughter, Carmen, and foster son, Bobby. She is survived by her husband, Andy; daughter, Toddi (husband Mike, son Jacob, daughter Aryana); grandsons, Sage (wife Rachel, daughters Michaela and Kinzlee), Remington, Shane (wife Anika, daughter Ella), Casey, Craig; granddaughter, Mindy, and foreign exchange students: Brigitte Gade, Andrea Cowart, Aniko Czinder.

Services will be held Sunday March 24th at 11:00 AM at the Potter Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Willow Grove Estates (4131 W. Central Rd in Emmett).

In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to the Kendall Family Scholarship Fund at: 975 Santa Lane, Emmett, ID 83617



Jeanne Marie KendallAugust 11, 1937 - March 13, 2019Jeanne Marie Kendall, of Emmett, ID, passed peacefully amongst loved ones on March 13th, 2019. Born to Roland and Clara Stephenson on August 11th, 1937 in Baker City, OR - Jeanne had a passion and spirit for life that will live on through all of those she knew and loved. She and her sister, Verna, attended North Powder Grade School, Willow Creek School, and she graduated from Vale High School in 1955. During her time at Vale High School she was a 4 year member of the Baton Twirling squad, was crowned Vale rodeo queen in 1954 and Letterman Queen her Junior and Senior Year. The quote dedicated to Jeanne in her high school yearbook was "She Walks in Beauty".She married her high school sweetheart, Andy Kendall, on January 29th, 1955 in Nyssa, OR. Over the next 10 years, they traveled the Pacific Northwest raising cattle and running ranches. During that time, they spent several years in Kalispell, MT - where all three of their children were born: Michael, Carmen, and Toddi. They also spent time living in Eureka, MT, Pilot Rock, OR, Prineville, OR, Rupert, ID, Picabo, ID, and finally settled in Emmett, ID in 1963, where she told Andy, "I'm not moving again!"Because of her dedication, passion, and spirit, Jeanne immediately became involved in the community and helped established the first Horse 4-H Club in Emmett. As a long-time member of the Black Canyon Riding Club, she was known as a great horsewoman and outrider; often seen riding one of her two favorite horses Polly Starcheck and "High Time" at the ranch or on race day.Jeanne later started the Mountain View 4-H Club and ran it with her husband Andy for 40 years. In 2000 she was awarded the 4-H Distinguished Service Award.Despite her numerous accolades and passions, what mattered most to Jeanne was her family and her community - anyone who knew her, knew that her door was always open for a hot cup of coffee and warm conversation. Her ability to remain stoic and compassionate through triumph or tragedy defined her rich legacy.Jeanne was preceded in death by her son, Michael; daughter, Carmen, and foster son, Bobby. She is survived by her husband, Andy; daughter, Toddi (husband Mike, son Jacob, daughter Aryana); grandsons, Sage (wife Rachel, daughters Michaela and Kinzlee), Remington, Shane (wife Anika, daughter Ella), Casey, Craig; granddaughter, Mindy, and foreign exchange students: Brigitte Gade, Andrea Cowart, Aniko Czinder.Services will be held Sunday March 24th at 11:00 AM at the Potter Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Willow Grove Estates (4131 W. Central Rd in Emmett).In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to the Kendall Family Scholarship Fund at: 975 Santa Lane, Emmett, ID 83617 Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Mar. 17 to Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Emmett Messenger Index Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close