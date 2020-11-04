1/1
Jesse Wade
2003 - 2020

Jesse James Wade
2003 - 2020
Jesse James Wade, age 17, of Emmett, Idaho passed away at home on October 23, 2020. He was born on May 25, 2003 to James Ray Wade and Heather Marie Alderman in Boise, Idaho.
Jesse received his schooling from the Emmett School district. He was a Senior at E.H.S. He was a very well-known varsity wrestler as well as a member of the varsity football team. He loved fishing and the outdoors.
Jesse is survived by his mom, Heather (bonus dad, Brandon) Alderman; dad, James Wade; sisters, Lilly and Donna Wade, Hazyl Alderman; brothers, Colton Canaday, Jacob and Justin Wade, Raydon Alderman, KC Farris and his four legged brother, Bruzzer; grandparents, Fred and Kristy Canaday, James and Joyce Wade, Geno and Susie Alderman; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial Services for Jesse will be held at the Emmett High School football stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Urn burial will take place at a later date. Service are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett and condolences may be offered directly to the family on Jesse's obituary page at www.potterchapel.com


Published in Emmett Messenger Index on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Emmett High School football stadium
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
3 entries
November 2, 2020
Jesse you are truly an amazing young man. It show yesterday at your service. The crowd was there for you one last time. I may have only watched one game. But you pushed hard. You always had this smile that was contagious. It didnt matter if you were pulling weeds, building a goat house, heading to work in the morning, or sitting at the camp fire. You touched so many hearts. You will be missed. Even if it was me telling you that you had to much coffee. Rest in peace.
tianna naillon
Neighbor
November 1, 2020
I want you all to know how sorry I was to hear the sad news about Jesse. I always enjoyed working with Jesse. He gave off such a positive, happy vibe. I will keep Jesse and all of you in my prayers.
Kathy Roy
Teacher
November 1, 2020
Heather and Brandon I am so deeply sorry to hear about Jesse my heart and prayers are with both of you. My heart is breaking for the both of you right now I can't even imagine the pain and sorrow you feel right now I'm always here if you need me love Mom
Cindi Flicker
Family
