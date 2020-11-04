Jesse you are truly an amazing young man. It show yesterday at your service. The crowd was there for you one last time. I may have only watched one game. But you pushed hard. You always had this smile that was contagious. It didnt matter if you were pulling weeds, building a goat house, heading to work in the morning, or sitting at the camp fire. You touched so many hearts. You will be missed. Even if it was me telling you that you had to much coffee. Rest in peace.

tianna naillon

Neighbor