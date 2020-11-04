Jesse James Wade
2003 - 2020
Jesse James Wade, age 17, of Emmett, Idaho passed away at home on October 23, 2020. He was born on May 25, 2003 to James Ray Wade and Heather Marie Alderman in Boise, Idaho.
Jesse received his schooling from the Emmett School district. He was a Senior at E.H.S. He was a very well-known varsity wrestler as well as a member of the varsity football team. He loved fishing and the outdoors.
Jesse is survived by his mom, Heather (bonus dad, Brandon) Alderman; dad, James Wade; sisters, Lilly and Donna Wade, Hazyl Alderman; brothers, Colton Canaday, Jacob and Justin Wade, Raydon Alderman, KC Farris and his four legged brother, Bruzzer; grandparents, Fred and Kristy Canaday, James and Joyce Wade, Geno and Susie Alderman; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial Services for Jesse will be held at the Emmett High School football stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Urn burial will take place at a later date. Service are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett and condolences may be offered directly to the family on Jesse's obituary page at www.potterchapel.com