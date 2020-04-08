Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie "Jim" Marchant. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Graveside service 2:00 PM Emmett Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmie "Jim" Dean Marchant

July 8, 1960 - March 29, 2020

Graveside service for Jimmie "Jim" Dean Marchant of Emmett, who passed away at his home on Sunday March 29, 2020 at the age of 59 will be held at 2:00 pm Friday April 10, 2020 at the Emmett Cemetery. Services under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel Emmett. Jim was born July 8, 1960 to Vearl and Lucille Kelly Marchant. He attended Emmett schools where he excelled in sports, winning numerous awards in track and football. In 1982 he married Diane Draper, they had three children together and later divorced. He had numerous jobs throughout the years, was definitely a jack of all trades. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman until diabetes took his eyesight. He liked classic rock music, being a jokester and always trying to make people laugh. Most of all through he loved spending time with his family and storytelling. He is preceded in death by his son Jeremy Marchant and his parents. He is survived by his children Matt Marchant and Katie Marchant; siblings Eugene Marchant, Lorie Reiche, Lois Plumlee, Vearlene Sargent, and Louise Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.



