Joann C. Hayes

Jan. 5, 1942 - July 4, 2020

Joann Carol Hayes joined the love of her life in Heaven on July 4, 2020. Joann Carol Paulsen was born January 5, 1942, in Seminole, OK to Raymond John Sr and Thelma Gene Paulsen. She graduated from Pauls Valley High School and attended one year at East Central University. She married Jimmy Clayton Hayes in Pauls Valley, OK on July 14, 1961. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved dancing as a child and teenager, ballet, and tap where her specialty. Her smile could warm a heart and light up a room instantly and her love for her family was known by all. Joann is survived by brothers RJ Pauslen Jr (Byrlene) Odessa, TX and David Paulsen (Betty) Heber Springs, TX, three daughters; Leann Hayes, Konawa, Ok, Karol Burlile (Casey) Emmett, ID, Karri Revels (Jim) Ada, OK, one son Jamie Hayes (Amy) Burlington, CO, 14 grandchildren Jason Wall, Konawa, OK, Chris Wall, Burlington, CO, Coty Hayes, Konawa, OK, Blakelee Hayes, Ada, OK, Clayton Hayes, Ada, OK, Justin Hayes (Jessica), Fruitland, ID, Miranda Pulley (Travis), Emmett, ID, Shelby Burlile, Vinita, Ok, SaraBeth Hayes (Justin), Burlington, CO, Johnathan Hayes, Burlington, CO, Nicole Hayes, Burlington, CO, Presleigh Hayes, Ada, OK, Jolee Revels, Ada, OK, Joshua Revels, Ada, OK and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond John Paulsen Sr and Thelma Gene (Sartain) Paulsen, her husband Jimmy Clayton Hayes, and her son Jeffrey Lee Hayes. The family will be having graveside services on August 15, 2020, at 10:00 am at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Pauls Valley, OK, Pastor Randy Durrim officiating. A potluck luncheon for family and friends to rejoice and celebrate the life of Joann will be at 1:00 pm at the American Legion in Konawa, OK. The family is asking in lieu of flowers that a contribution be made to the Jeff Hayes Memorial Scholarship: Oklahoma Youth Expo Attn: Kass Newell Jeff Hayes Memorial Scholarship 500 NW 30th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73118





