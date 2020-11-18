Joanne M. Gouger

1933 - 2020

Joanne Marie Gouger, 86, of Emmett, Idaho passed away October 8, 2020 at a hospital in Nampa, Idaho. She was born November 8, 1933 to Walter and Mary Gouger in Jefferson, Iowa.

Joanne was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emmett. She served in many capacities at that Church during her years in Emmett. She moved from Boise, to Emmett with her mother, Mary Jean Gouger after serving as director of two group homes for the mentally handicapped in Boise for 4 years. Prior to this, Joanne served 8 years in Africa as a Lay Missionary Volunteer. She shared many of these memories with her students in the Religious Education program at her church where she served as a teacher, and Director of that program for a time. She also pioneered many programs at her church when she was the first female lector and served as an usher and conducted communion services in the absence of the priest.

Joanne spent many miles and time visiting the sick and elderly and sharing the Sacrament of the Eucharist and prayers with them. She was, for years, the provider and caregiver for her mother, her uncle Cecil Brown, and her father-in- law, Herb Tanouye. Joanne participated in the early stages of the Emmett Food Bank and served as the Director of Boise refugee resettlement, directing the legalization process for illegal aliens in Idaho under a new immigration law of 1987. She traveled to many cities in Idaho assisting the undocumented in filling out applications. She was a Counselor in the Emmett Middle School and she was always available to sit under her plum tree on Monroe St. with an extra chair for a visitor to listen and be a connection to the healing power of Christ through the Holy Spirit.

Joanne will be greatly missed by many including the residents and staff at Apple Valley Nursing home where she resided the final years of her life. The family is most grateful to them for their wonderful attendance to Joanne's needs in her final years.

Joanne's siblings include brothers, Walter Thomas Gouger, and William Gouger (deceased), David Michael Gouger (Linda) residing in Omaha, NE, Fr John Gouger, C.Ss.R. (Catholic Priest , Houston, TX.); sisters, Mary McManus of DesMoines, Iowa, Margaret (Jerry) residing in Caldwell, ID., Julie Tefft,(Scott) residing in Georgetown, TX as well as many nieces and nephews, and grandchildren and great grandchildren throughout the country.

A Virtual Memorial was held via Zoom on Saturday, Oct. 17th at 2pm, and an additional service at a later date for interment at Emmett Cemetery to be announced under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store