John Blaser (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Boise Funeral Home - Aclesa Chapel
8209 Fairview Ave.
Boise, ID
83704
(208)-322-2998
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Bible Church
120 E. 3rd St
Emmett, ID
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
Obituary
John Walter Blaser, 90, of Emmett , passed away November 26, 2019 after a short illness. John served during the post-Korean War and early Vietnam conflict as a Navigator / Pilot. He then worked as a Principal and Superintendent for over 30 years. A memorial service and reception will be held on Monday Dec.9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Community Bible Church, 120 E. 3rd St., Emmett, ID., A graveside service with full military honors will follow at 3:00 pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Emmett Messenger Index from Dec. 2 to Dec. 20, 2019
