John Bartley Forrester

January 18, 1924 - February 20, 2019

John Bartley Forrester, 95, of Emmett, Idaho passed away peacefully at home on February 20, 2019. John was born on January 18, 1924 in Benham, Kentucky to Robert W. and Grace Barr Forrester. He joined the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Picking during World War II. He married Sarah Elizabeth Howard on July 23, 1945. They lived in Tennessee, and then relocated to Idaho in 1949, living in Yellow Pine and Stibnite. They had some of the happiest times of their lives there. They moved to Southern Nevada in 1954. John retired from Operating Engineer's local 501 in 1986 and relocated to Emmett. He loved to hunt and fish with his sons and brothers and enjoyed raising their garden. He is survived by Farrell (Marietta) Forrester of Henderson, NV, Cheryl (Terry) Brennan of Emmett, and Ed (Gillian) Forrester of Boulder City, NV, 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, his brother Dale ( Linda) Forrester and sister Mary Lee Parks. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, his wife Sarah, sons John Bartley Jr., and James Kenneth Forrester. Services will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 10:30 am at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. There will be a visitation one hour before the service at Potter's. Burial will follow at the Emmett Cemetery.



