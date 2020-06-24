John Howard Payne

May 16, 1939 - June 13, 2020

John Howard Payne died of natural causes on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 81.

John was born on May 16, 1939 to Elsie and John Payne. He was born and raised in Emmett and spent most of his life there. John received his Bachelor's of Science in Chemistry from The College of Idaho in 1965. He worked at Boeing in Seattle for a while before moving back to Emmett, where he began teaching junior high. Many people remember him as Mr. Payne, their 8th grade science teacher. He went on to own and operate two businesses, Sage Printing and Sage Herbs. In his free time, John enjoyed woodworking, bird watching, and looking for rocks in the foothills.

John is survived by his two sons, Marc and Mical Payne. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Judith Parker.

Local arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. No services are planned at this time.





