JOHN R. PIERCE

1964 - 2020

John Roy Pierce, 55, of Emmett, Idaho passed away January 20th, 2020. He was born in Sydney, Nebraska on May 11th, 1964 to Donna Pierce.

John spent many years working at the Mill in Emmett, ID. He also spent many more years as a butcher. John enjoyed most of his time outdoorsman doing his favorite hobbies: hunting, fishing and harvesting firewood. It was not uncommon to see him coming through town in that white pickup truck loaded down. John will always be remembered by his infectious laugh, jokes, heart of gold and a hand that was willing to help anyone.

He is survived by his many family members including his wife, Tracy Holmes-Pierce (her 3 children and many grandchildren); daughter, Sharon Pierce (grandson-Darien, granddaughter-Destiny (in heaven)); son, John J Pierce (Granddaughter-Paris); stepdaughter, Susan Hebel-Whitney (granddaughter-Shelton, Vitula, Natalie); stepson, Jim Whitney; a sister, many cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Pierce; aunt, Irene Wade, Uncle Fred and Billy Farmer-who raised him as his own.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on April 24th, 2020 at the Emmett Cemetery.

Charitable donations can be made in John's name to the .



