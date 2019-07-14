John M. Skoro
June 1, 1941 - June 27, 2019
John M. Skoro, 78, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. John was born June 1, 1941 to Charles and Lela (Hereth) Skoro in Emmett, Idaho. John attended the University of Idaho and relocated to Phoenix, AZ in 1967. He followed a lifelong dream of building a profession in corporate aviation - flying for various companies in Arizona. John married Cynthia March in Alton, Illinois on December 21st, 1970 and settled down in Phoenix, AZ.
John is survived by his wife, Cindy; his three grown children, Todd Skoro, Tara (Skoro) Hendrix and Trevor Skoro; 9 grandchildren, Dylan, Parker, Mikayla, Hunter, Taylor, Mylee, Alex, Brady and Chase; 1 sister, Kathleen Pfaff of Idaho; as well as a niece, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A time of gathering to celebrate John's life will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 10:00 a.m. at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Anthem, Arizona.
